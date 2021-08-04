I’m a canning fool, knee deep in boxes and jars of fresh, tangy, like-I-pulled-them-out-of-the-garden-fresh tomatoes.
The flavors extend well into the winter months. Canning is the method I use to preserve what only a home garden can produce. This is why I can tomatoes.
Dishes like this make winter bearable. It might be blustery and frozen outside but every time I open a quart of tomatoes, I find my soul covered in summer tomato goodness. This is a recipe my mommy used to make. When I’d come home from school and realized this was our dinner, something special happened — I was happy to be home and thankful for family. I’m sure her mommy made this meal, and that’s how dishes get to be legacies passed from one to another.
My son is a champion at making this meal. He sends me photos of the Parmesan-topped bowls of goulash. Back in the day, we used to get postcards or letters of family members living their best life. These days, it’s colorful photos of picturesque food. And if you’re lucky, it’s your recipe you’ve introduced and passed on. My heart smiles when my children make what I used to make for them.
This is a simple recipe, one I adore for that reason. I also enjoy knowing it’s Mommy’s warmth and goodness woven into each bite.
Try this and you can start your own legacy for your babies.
Fresh Tomato Goulash
1 pound ground beef, browned
1 teaspoon each garlic powder and onion powder
1 onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
1 quart crushed tomatoes
Red pepper flakes, optional
Parmesan to garnish
Fresh basil
½ pound pasta elbow or penne or whatever you have on hand
Boil the pasta according to the package. Brown the ground beef, adding in the seasoning, onions and green pepper. Drain the fat.
Add the tomatoes and bring to boil for 5 minutes. Add in the pasta and stir. Garnish with basil and cheese.