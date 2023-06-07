When I was younger, salads like this didn’t exist — or at least, not in my world. There are times I wonder how different my life would have been if I had been exposed to culinary works of art such as this gem of a dish. There we were, happily can-dumping while buying into the industrial revolution’s promises of faster meals with their aluminum-packed “nutritional” wares.
Oh it was, I suppose, more convenient to abandon the practice of home canning, but as far as nutritional value — well, that was virtually a farce. And you can forget about any coveted culinary flair.
The convenience certainly has its benefits, but to ignite your soul to a next-level experience, foods that aren’t fresh most definitely lack in essence. If I were to bless this present time with a name, I’d call it the “Foodie Revolution.” There has never been a more profound awakening in food culture than right now. I’m so thrilled to be a part of this shift.
If I could add my own special uniqueness to this delicious ideology, it would be to introduce speed to deliciousness and watch them dance for your supper.
This little dish checks all the boxes. It’s quick and flavorful and the perfect addition to our weekend lakehouse vacation. By all means, let the summer rain fresh caprese salads like this one.
Smoked Turkey Caprese Salad
Arrange all the ingredients on a plate and drizzle with the glaze.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.