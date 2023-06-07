Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Smoked Turkey Caprese Salad delivers the freshest tastes of summer and comes together in a snap.

 Janet McCormick | HD Media

When I was younger, salads like this didn’t exist — or at least, not in my world. There are times I wonder how different my life would have been if I had been exposed to culinary works of art such as this gem of a dish. There we were, happily can-dumping while buying into the industrial revolution’s promises of faster meals with their aluminum-packed “nutritional” wares.

Oh it was, I suppose, more convenient to abandon the practice of home canning, but as far as nutritional value — well, that was virtually a farce. And you can forget about any coveted culinary flair.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

