Seasonal cooking and baking is an essential method of preparing meals throughout the year. It’s also smart, as produce has only a short moment in the spotlight. For instance, fresh cranberries — well if you blink you’ll miss them.
Ever conjuring the forces of food thoughts, I realized how very few recipes I have for cranberries. And what a fitting little dish that not only commemorates the upcoming holidays, but it’s also so quick and simple to put together. And just look at it — a very festive display, indeed.
Mommy and I are getting a jump on the holiday bustle. We’re intending to do some bank account damage for ourselves and those on our gift list. This colorful snack will charge our energy as we take the mall by force and make it give up its goods. Include this on your next holiday gathering menu.
French bread for toasting
In a sauce pan, place the cranberries, sugar and water. Bring to boil and reduce the liquid for 3-4 minutes. Stir.
Arrange the cheese on a plate. Spoon cranberry mixture over the cheese. Top with fresh basil. Grill slices of French bread topped with butter or olive oil.
