We took a little vacation, drove to a secluded home we rented near a few palm trees and vowed to make a few intentional dinner plans that later became a production.
There isn’t much to do, as the whole world is on lock down and, unfortunately, vacation looks a little different right along with the rest of this new world we live.
In order to bring as much normalcy and familiarity to our situation, “intentional” is my new buzz word. Though this isn’t a huge stretch for me, food is where my heart is and nothing feels more like home than a purposefully crafted dinner. I decorate my dinner plates much like highly motivated home decorators. In fact, I am not much of a decorator. A minimalist these days is how I describe my life style.
Somewhere along this journey in life I have found a nice soft place to land right-smack-dab in the middle of a decked-out dinner table, even if it’s set for one.
Thankfully I’m sharing this meal. Not at all a surprise among those who know me; it’s my goal to always share a meal with someone, but eating alone isn’t strange to me. Making food beautiful is not new to some, nor is it a long and lengthy endeavor. But it is a willful act of goodness that stretches the eating experience, making it unforgettable, and it’s a canvas in which we all can write a memorable story.
If home is where the heart is, food is where the soul rests!
Tuna Nachos
Tortilla chips
1/2 lb. tuna
1 jalapeno, sliced
1 T. olive oil
1/3 cup mayo
2 T. lime juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. onion powder
In a hot pan, drizzle with olive oil slightly sear both sides of the tuna.
Chop and set aside. In a small bowl combine the mayo, lime juice, garlic and onion powder.
Mix well and serve with the chips that are slathered with tuna and jalapeños.