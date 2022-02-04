The cheese is real and the milk is whole -- and I’m trying to be, too.
If we are what we eat, then this makes sense. In my endeavor to control the excess eating over the last few months, I began to feel stress when it came time for meals. It’s why I have adopted an all-or-nothing habit of eating. It seems moderation is tougher these days and abstaining feels more like a doable plan. There are so many different and conflicting methods of weight loss, it’s easy to fall down a rabbit hole researching the fastest road to fewer pounds.
Though I believe food can cause an emotional attachment when stress levels soar, I couldn’t help but wonder when did we conflate healthy with skinny and look at plates of food as chances to fail? We can’t deny the deliciousness of the foodie phenomenon our world embraces. It’s a far cry from the vittles we grew up enjoying. It wasn’t hard to stop once full when tuna casserole was giving off its pungent aroma.
I have concluded moderation can be mastered, must be mastered -- as dishes like this can’t be saved for a day when I’m restricting carbs. Skinny is fleeting but healthy is forever. This queso is worth changing my mindset to one of moderate indulging.
Three Cheese Shrimp Queso
1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
1/4 cup cheddar cheese
2 Tbsp. cream cheese
1/4 tsp. powdered garlic
In a skillet, heat the oil and saute the shrimp for 3 minutes. Set aside. In the same pan, pour the cream. Bring to boil for one minute. Add the cheeses and whisk to blend. Add the shrimp and serve with chips.