Welcome to my luxe life, where this kind of meal is what dreams are made of.
I live to destroy the idea that feeding your family luscious dishes requires mounds of planning and hordes of time. For the sake of meal preparers across the nation, I’m no gate keeper. I will always support my fellow cooks by divulging every tip and trick I’ve learned or developed while furthering my speedy cookery methods.
You deserve a life of five-star meals that are simple and quick; that elevate you as the rock star you are and cause your children to tout their parent’s mad skills in the kitchen. Nothing brings me more pleasure than when I hear my boys tell others that they have to try their mom’s enchiladas or whatever their faves are.
Having said all that, I really hope I didn’t overly hype this meal. It’s spicy, but has that all-day-simmering taste that conjures a homey goodness swoon.
1 / 2 lb. flat noodles, prepared according to the package
3 Tablespoons tomato paste
2 Tablespoons red curry paste
2 cloves of garlic, chopped
2 Tablespoons sriracha sauce
In a skillet, brown the garlic and lamb to medium rare.
Add in the rest of the ingredients except the pesto, Parmesan, and basil.
Allow to heat through for a few minutes.
Top with pesto, basil, and shaved Parmesan.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.