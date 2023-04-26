Not long ago, I lamented the mediocrity of healthy eating, leading me to a steady diet of garbage trans fats, unhealthy sugar and crazy amounts of simple carbohydrates.
Because I love a good plot twist, it only seems right that I tell you about the changes I made and how that change made a huge impact on my life.
Once upon a messed-up time in my life, I used to crave hordes of sugar-laced foods. I’d no sooner eat breakfast, which was mostly processed sugar, when I would begin to wonder what I would eat for lunch. This was a round-the-clock method of my mindset.
It was an outrageous burden on my body that caused insulin resistance — a precursor to type 2 diabetes. The most significant factor in that phase of my life was my out-of-control sugar cravings.
I replaced the unhealthy eating with vegetables and proteins and, like a miracle, I did not feel any compulsions to eat sugar.
Now that I make better food choices, it’s a rare occasion when I decide dessert appeals to my creative endeavors. This donut cake made the cut. And for the upcoming outdoor gatherings, I’m excited to add this to my list of go-to confections.
It’s simple, moist and delicious!
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened, plus 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted (divided)
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
In a bowl, combine the butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla and buttermilk.
Mix in all the dry ingredients. Pour into a greased and floured Bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 minutes.
Glaze: Mix in a bowl 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar and 3 Tablespoons milk. Mix until smooth. Drizzle over cake that’s been cooling on a plate.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.