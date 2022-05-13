How did we even manage to cook without the internet blessing us with endless knowledge and options? It’s hard to believe there’s a crop of people being nurtured in the ever newness of food and who could presumably cook a meal without ever flipping through a magazine or cookbook for ideas to satisfy the one question we have all asked ourselves at one time or another — “What’s for dinner?”
I remember many days as a young mother wishing I had paid more attention when my grandmother was cooking in the kitchen. Fortunately, I never neglected writing to heart my mother’s endeavors through the years. The many experiments in the kitchen that were remembered when deliciousness ensued and mercifully forgotten when an epic failure resulted.
“Self taught” — riddled with blind outcomes where paths were sprinkled with unfixable mistakes — has surely evolved and reached enlightenment levels.
It all conjures the “remember when” — like remember when it took ten attempts, a gallon of milk, a bushel of flour and many trips to the grocery store to finally produce one edible loaf of bread?
I’m certain there is more joy in cooking today with all the visual recipes and demonstrations. It was a bit of a struggle, but not in vain as these recipes are committed to memory.
This dish, delightful as it is, serves so many of my wants. I love cheese, shrimp, and a quick prep time. This will be on my weekly rotation.
Sour Cream Panko-Encrusted Shrimp
6-8 peeled shrimp
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup panko crumbs
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
2 Tblsp. butter, melted
Fresh thyme
2 cups baby spinach
2 Tblsp. olive oil
Garlic and onion powder
Mix the crumbs and thyme in the melted butter.
Drench the shrimp in the sour cream. Roll in the bread crumbs. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes.
In a hot pan, drizzle the oil and sauté the baby spinach. Sprinkle with onion and garlic powder. Squeeze lemon over top of the spinach. Serve shrimp with the spinach.