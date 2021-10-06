Before the mass-food-production industry broke the notion of “scratch” baking, mommas and their mommas were cooking their little hearts out standing over a big bowl with a wooden spoon or spatula. Magazines and the like enticed millions, promising ease and convenient, quick cooking to tired mothers all over the nation by boasting the delicious and simple shortcuts their over-processed products could deliver.
The world believed, and the box and can dumping ensued.
Now, I can’t deny that convenience might’ve become the face of this revolution, but I’ll argue and deny until I die their claims of superior deliciousness.
“I love homemade soup but that canned version is better,” said no one ever! I feel the same way about pies, puddings, cakes and well — just about anything.
This cake might look a little homely, as I am no cake decorator. But I promise the chocolate-raspberry middle and the deep-chocolate icing tells another story of how baking from your stash of ingredients far exceeds what the pre-packaged food industry offers.
This was Sunday-dinner dessert with the family. I used frozen raspberries for garnish, but that frosting is not what your momma used to make.
Chocolate Raspberry Cake
butter and flour for coating and dusting the cake pan
3 cups all-purpose flour
3 cups granulated sugar
1 1/2 cups unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tablespoon baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1 1/2 cups warm water
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 pkg frozen raspberries
Frosting
1 1/2 cups butter, softened
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups unsweetened cocoa powder
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
7-8 cups powdered sugar
about 1/4 cup milk as needed
Cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter three, 9-inch cake rounds. Dust with flour and tap out the excess.
Mix together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a stand mixer using a low speed until combined. Add eggs, buttermilk, warm water, oil, and vanilla.
Beat on a medium speed until smooth. This should take just a couple of minutes.
Divide batter among the three pans. I found that it took just over 3 cups of the batter to divide it evenly.
Bake for 30-35 minutes in a 350 degree oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool on wire racks for 15 minutes and then turn out the cakes onto the racks and allow to cool completely. Frost each layer and place a pile of raspberries in the middle then place the other round cake on top. Finish frosting the top.
Frosting: In a large bowl, beat together butter and cream cheese until fluffy. Use a hand mixer or stand mixer for best results.
Add in cocoa powder and vanilla extract. Beat until combined.
Beat in powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time. Add milk as necessary to make a spreadable consistency. The frosting should be very thick and will thicken even more if refrigerated.