Chocolate anything is my kind of indulgence, but when it’s chocolate chocolate — well, um, that’s maybe not life changing, but it’s certainly mood changing.
- I’m going to hazard a guess that, if given access to a plate of this dark pile of chocolaty goodness, you’ll spend a least one of these mornings forgoing your usual coffee and granola bar on-the-go for something of this delicious caliber. And thank goodness, right? Because this is a glorified muffin and with eggs in it, healthy. Welcome to my rationale when something deep inside me decides to start a war that asks the question, “Healthy or indulge?”