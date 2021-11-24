Making my lists and checking them twice has less to do with Christmas and more to do with life experiences — and, well, food and dinners and such.
Parasailing was one of my big ideas that I dredged from the pits of where all bad things are born. A couple of years ago, we made that beautiful dream — of a frightening, makeshift flight held safely and securely by a 1-inch cloth strap — a reality.
Yes, you read that right. One inch is what I sat on. It was too many minutes to count of what I believe controlled hysteria must feel like. But I did learn to pray 500 feet in the air.
My lists are endless. There are so many experiences I want to add to my life. I’ve since scrapped the idea of tandem jumping. For now, I’m very content working through the lists of dishes I can’t wait to try.
This breakfast casserole was something I couldn’t wait to make after eating something similar at Paula Dean’s restaurant. It was delicious, and I’m practicing now for when Christmas morning arrives; this is what my family and I will be eating.
Breakfast Casserole
10 eggs
1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 cup milk
1 T. olive oil
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1 cup Cheddar cheese
1/2 lb. browned sausage
1 cup frozen, diced potatoes
beat the eggs in a large bowl.
Mix in the rest of the ingredients.
Stir until blended. In a greased pie pan or square baking dish, pour the ingredients.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
Serve.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.