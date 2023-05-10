Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

IMG_2267.jpg
Buy Now

Your slow cooker does most of the work when you make this recipe for Beef Enchilada Fried Tacos, with scratch-made enchilada sauce.

 Janet McCormick | HD Media

Sometimes it’s obvious when a recipe deserves to be tucked away into our forever files. What’s not always obvious is how one determines what ingredients to make from scratch and what to purchase.

I’ve always purchased enchilada sauce for the simple fact of convenience. But, like other lessons in the culinary world, more times than not, I do not know what I’m missing until I cook it myself.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings