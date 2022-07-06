Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Strawberry Rose Shortcake
Store-bought cake is a not-so-secret shortcut for delicious Strawberry Rose Shortcake.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

When there are in-season fruit or vegetables to be had, there must be a thoughtful seasonal dish to complement the bountiful harvest. And if they’re on sale because of the good and plenteous pickings, you know I’m already dreaming up something delicious.

There just isn’t anything more classic than strawberry shortcake. Though I could walk you through a long and arduous scratch recipe for the perfect confection to slather all over it, I’m here to tempt you with a very quick alternative that will make your loved ones smile and thankful for a job well done.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.

