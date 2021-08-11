We leave Clearwater tomorrow, and our summer adventures will come to a close. I felt more at home here this summer than I ever have, and I dreaded it coming to an end. I have a number of photos where Joe is wearing a sad face.
We were as one in thoughts and vacationed with purpose this year. We were up at 5 every morning to climb a hill in the Caribbean. There was a glorious sunrise God designed and we were there to see it, feel it, applaud it.
Then Florida winked and said, “Hold my drink!” The sunsets were breathtaking. It was as if an unspoken message of promise became more clear each time we made the effort to find our joy, hug it and hold it close.
Maybe it was the year of struggle with the pandemic. Or the news of loved ones facing illness and the uncertainty that entailed, but the feelings of gratefulness were overwhelming while I took in the scenes and sang, “How Great Thou Art.” Though the sun came down on our vacation endeavors, it was the perfect way to end our trip, and it made starting our journey home easier because we are so full and happy, ready to take all these memories home and weave them into our West Virginia, almost heaven life.
We enjoyed many meals during our time away from home. And, of course, I had to bring a little inspiration back for our families here. We ate at a Cuban restaurant and the service and food were impeccable. A lover of all things cheese and fresh ingredients, Manchego Chicken was especially a treat to not only eat, but also to create my version for us.
Manchego is a sharp but gentle cheese and that description makes sense since it’s produced with goat milk. Flavorful with lemons and garlic, it was simple to recreate and will bless your dining experience with a little culture and certainly a full and happy belly.
Manchego Chicken
4 chicken breasts, pounded thin
3 tablespoons olive oil
Garlic and onion powder
Salt and pepper
8 oz. grated Manchego cheese
4 cloves garlic, chopped
Juice of one lemon
Fresh basil and thyme
Red pepper flakes, optional
8 oz. heavy whipping cream
Sundried tomatoes, chopped
Season the pounded chicken with salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder. In a hot skillet drizzled with oil, sear the chicken for 2 minutes on each side. Once you turn them over, add in the garlic.
Allow to brown a little. Remove the chicken. Pour in the cream and add the tomatoes. With a whisk add in the cheese. Stir until melted. Stir in the juice, then add in the chicken and garnish with basil and thyme.