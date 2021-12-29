Cheese balls have been a mainstay in our house — right up there with cheeseburgers and backyard grilling.
We were always gathering around a mess of cheese, crackers, and good conversation while we stuffed our faces with the creamiest, simply made pre-festivity snacks. Is there anyone who doesn’t like cheese balls?
I’d say that the crackers, being the supporting attraction, need to be of premium quality. But really, anything with scoopable qualities will do.
Nothing is easier to throw together and please a crowd than a glorious, colorful cheese ball. There are as many ways to mold together a cheese ball as there are cookie recipes. I just happen to enjoy myriad flavors with cheese and they come through very well in this rendition.
While we were schlepping through the growing pile of gifts requiring wrapping paper, this little snack made it a party. Food inevitably conjures a memory or two.
This one is no different. This year we are enjoying a grandbaby’s first Christmas. While eating the cheese ball, Joe picked up a toy Apple Watch he purchased. He squealed like a child saying, “Isn’t this cute!” We won’t forget this moment, ever.
Bacon Cheese Ball
1 8-ounce package of cream cheese
1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
1/2 cup bacon bits
1/2 cup roasted tomatoes
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup cheddar cheese
1/2 cup chopped parsley
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup chopped scallions
Throw the first 6 ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.
Mold it into a ball. Set aside.
Mix the parsley, pecans and scallions.
Roll the cheese ball into the mixture. Serve with crackers.