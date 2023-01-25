For those of you who follow Farmers Almanac predictions, February should bring us some of that cold white stuff — snow. I have a friend who enlightens me of the various snow advisories she reads, and she’s mostly right.
For these reasons, I’m gathering my cold winter foods, girding my arsenal of food weaponry, and preparing to do battle with these possible outcomes heading our way.
Nothing says I’m ready like a bubbly-hot, brothy soup. It’s inviting, comforting and a medicinal hug for the cold and weary. It’s also one of the few dishes I’ll be happy to warm up for the next day.
As you can see, this healthy bowl of wonderful comes equipped with a pile of topping freshness that elevates this meal to a level accomplished chefs dream to serve. Most of the ingredients are pantry items, which lends a smidge of convenience to an already easy idea for dinner.
This was my after-church Sunday dinner, and I had a hard time resisting a third helping.
1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes
Garlic and onion powder to taste
Sauté the onion and mushrooms with the hamburger, season with garlic and onion and a couple shakes of chili powder.
Add the chickpeas and tomatoes. Bring to boil. Serve with avocado, cheese and cilantro.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.