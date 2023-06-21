Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Lemon adds a bright tanginess to traditional hummus.

A little adventure took me out of the country last week. It was a tumultuous ride off into 10 — yes I said 10 — sunsets and sunrises, a few thunderstorms, a guerrilla militia attack with AK-47 rifles (not really; they just stopped us), an encounter with 12 sharks off the coast of Bimini, a double rainbow to die for, food, music, at least seven different shades of blue waters, a lagoon not at all like what I saw on “Gilligan’s Island,” a few cenotes, tiny towns near Belize, snorkeling near a sunken ship that fostered the whole Bermuda Triangle theory — that frightening story of unexplained disappearances used to worry me as a child — and a sun burn with blisters I’ll not soon forget.

Oh, and did I mention there was food? Lots and lots of food that I’m excited to introduce to you, my friends back home. Despite getting sick the second I landed in Miami, this vacation was glorious and full and I’m still reveling in its wonder.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003.

