A little adventure took me out of the country last week. It was a tumultuous ride off into 10 — yes I said 10 — sunsets and sunrises, a few thunderstorms, a guerrilla militia attack with AK-47 rifles (not really; they just stopped us), an encounter with 12 sharks off the coast of Bimini, a double rainbow to die for, food, music, at least seven different shades of blue waters, a lagoon not at all like what I saw on “Gilligan’s Island,” a few cenotes, tiny towns near Belize, snorkeling near a sunken ship that fostered the whole Bermuda Triangle theory — that frightening story of unexplained disappearances used to worry me as a child — and a sun burn with blisters I’ll not soon forget.
Oh, and did I mention there was food? Lots and lots of food that I’m excited to introduce to you, my friends back home. Despite getting sick the second I landed in Miami, this vacation was glorious and full and I’m still reveling in its wonder.
It’s impossible to count how many times Susan and I spent held our stomachs while belly laughing at ourselves. And this is the part of life I choose to wallow in for eternity because it’s fiery, it’s passion, and worthy times 10.
Besides journeying to several countries, I checked off a few entries on my ever-growing bucket list. The space between the sharks and the Mexican militia was warm and soft and laughter filled. There were deep conversations, beautiful star gazing and moonstruck half-sleeps on the deck of a majestic ship trolling the calm seas.
I threw my hair over the sides of the boats and wondered if the wind would sweep me out to sea. What? I think about these things. It’s not a vacation if you don’t wander over that life line and peek about the edge a little.
It made me feel alive, and I felt love and the roots of one of my longest friendships grew deeper.
We told people who may not have cared about our innocent sixth-grade meeting and how the life we had no control over swept us into altering states of tragedy and triumphs, and then how we found each other again in college only to journey through many more chapters of page-turning events.
There is something about friend history that binds people for life, but when you get to see the world together, meandering untraveled roads, it’s everything wonderful — and fullness explodes.
Creating memories has resurrected purpose in my life. It’s instinctive for me now, like breathing, eating or laughing. We slayed your birthday cruise, Susan, and made it our servant! Thank you for marking this memory on my heart!
Lemon hummus was a dish we had in Miami. I envisioned the second I ate it bringing this deliciousness back home to you all. It’s refreshing like sunshine, filling like watching puppies play. I ate this on toast for breakfast, but it can be a wonderful appetizer with chips or crusty bread.
As with all things in life, food is the tie that encircles and molds us together. It’s the center of all celebrations of life.
2 cans chickpeas, drained
Sprinkle of red pepper flakes
1/4+ cup olive oil to thin
In a food processor, place the chickpeas and garlic and pulverize. Slowly add the juice, zest and olive oil. Season with flakes, salt and pepper.
Place this in a bowl and top with feta and herbs.
