Temperatures in the area are dropping almost as fast as our soup spoons are plopping into bowls, and we are all warmly embracing the old hand-me-down recipes that are tried-and-true, nostalgic dishes.
Though there are not many reasons why one should fix what isn’t broken, an update could be a welcomed comfort to your regular rotation of go-to meals. In the interest of “upping the ante,” so to speak, here is my updated version of chicken noodle soup. Not only is this a delicious, soul-warming, familiar soup, but it’s also packing a punch of spicy heat from the chipotles. And because the spice offers a deep and smoky flavor, you will feel compelled to make this over and over until spring arrives.
Momma came over for our weekly shopping date and while I was thinking about where we would go to lunch, I decided this would be a quick fix for us and something she could take home to Daddy. We are knee deep in soup season, so I’m going all in this year testing new spices and flavor combinations to make this the year for next-level, head-turning soups.
Chipotle Chicken Noodle Soup
8 ounces cream cheese melted
7 oz. can chipotles chopped
2 Tablespoons corn starch
In a stock pot drizzle olive oil and saute the onion, carrot and garlic. Pour in the stock and chicken bouillon.
Stir then add in the cream and chipotles. Bring to boil. Mix the water and corn starch until smooth and add into the boiling soup.
Allow to thicken. Add in the chicken. Top with green onions.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.