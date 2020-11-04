Are you a fan of Halloween and all things ghoulie and ghostie?
Well, even if you’re not, there is no turning a blind eye to fall harvests, autumn colors and temperatures.
Apples are plentiful during this season, and finding new ideas for the many different selections of delicious varieties becomes my new passion around September and October. For just about any fruit pie, cookie, tart or cake, feel free to swap out the fruits like berries and the like for apples. Trust me, it will be a wonderful surprise and because it’s in abundance, the freshness of the bounty will be economically friendly.
Caramel apples were a fun food craft Mommy always allowed us to do. I can remember gathering in the kitchen with my sissy and plunging popsicle sticks in the apple hole, then blanketing a pre-rolled-out slab of caramel on the apple. We’d bake them for a bit while we wiggled and giggled until we could taste our golden creations. I also remember how difficult it was to take that first bite. The roundness of the apple exceeded the circumference of my mouth. I never forgot losing my first tooth while biting into the sticky, buttery caramel.
Good memories are always associated with food, but even timeless traditions can use a little updating. For those of you struggling with the first bite of a dressed-up apple, this recipe will improve the experience and maybe even the flavor.
Updated Candy Apples
4 apples
4 blocks of chocolate squares
4 blocks of white chocolate
Sprinkles (any variety)
Crushed pecans, fresh mint, dried fruit
Bamboo skewers cut down to handling size
Slice the apples vertical 1/4 inch. With the pointed side of the skewers intact, insert in the bottom of each apple slice. Melt the chocolate in a microwaveable container at 30-second intervals, stopping only to stir and repeat until chocolate is melted (this prevents clumps and burning the chocolate). Using a butter knife or frosting knife, spread the chocolate over each apple and sprinkle with your favorite garnish.