Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

IMG_2710.jpg
Buy Now

Level up your traditional backyard barbecue side dishes with this Taiwanese Cucumber Salad.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

When delicious and uncommon collide, there am I in the midst of that realm. It can happen in life, love and, yes — food.

Summer is finally here. Preparing for my time to shine, I’ve waited a long time to be the food coordinator for backyard gatherings. We’ve all had the usual salads and side dishes, the ones that mark the beginning of summer’s fresh bounty of vegetables. I can smell the cucumbers from my childhood, memories of hot days, family reunions and sweaty nights.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings