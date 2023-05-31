When delicious and uncommon collide, there am I in the midst of that realm. It can happen in life, love and, yes — food.
Summer is finally here. Preparing for my time to shine, I’ve waited a long time to be the food coordinator for backyard gatherings. We’ve all had the usual salads and side dishes, the ones that mark the beginning of summer’s fresh bounty of vegetables. I can smell the cucumbers from my childhood, memories of hot days, family reunions and sweaty nights.
Conveniently, Mommy didn’t get an air conditioner until the kids were well out of the nest and living their own lives. So that’s the reason for the sweaty memory.
But most of all, the food was the freshest in the summer, and I always looked forward to the backyard grilling table. A traditional cucumber salad at our house was cucumber, tomato, onion, salt and pepper and vinegar. Delicious as is, but changing the face of that dish is a much-needed welcome for new memories, new experiences.
This food adventure is similarly simple. Though it’s unique, it will withstand the summer heat, staving off spoilage while lending the traditional flavors of the usual staple or summer cucumbers! Both a refreshing must for backyard festivities.
2 English cucumbers, sliced
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
Red pepper flakes to taste
Combine all the ingredients and allow to marinate for 4 hours. Serve.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com