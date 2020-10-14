My love of cookies is vast and well documented — preferably golden, piled high with chocolate of some sort, a good balance of salt with sugar and if I could have this all outside at a bustling cafe in a life that seems a bit distant right now, that would be great.
It’s been so long since I have enjoyed the company of many, in a restaurant, that just writing this on paper it feels like a dream. I miss the days where gathering together was not something that garnered a second thought. Though I’m becoming quite comfortable with living in the moment, I did venture out in the near future to imagine what my favorite holiday would be like this year — Thanksgiving. I make cookies and pies and all things indulgent and sweet. This will be one that makes the list.
A smidge of excitement fell by the wayside when I considered we might not enjoy the holiday the same this year as we protect those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19. I quickly blinked the thought away, telling myself I don’t have time to visit the future. I have these delicious cookies, right here in front of me, expelling the most wonderful smell.
These are delicious and the coconut lingers, which makes this a long and enjoyable dessert that’s perfect for any occasion — not just holidays.
This is the time of year that I usually audition a few of my favorite recipes for the upcoming holidays. It’s October and we aren’t very far from those dates. These always make the cut, but this year, I’ve changed it up a bit to include just a little more coconut. These are versatile and welcome of your favorite ingredients like peppermint candy, dried cranberries or any dried fruit, for that matter.
I’m sticking to the basics here, as I enjoy the traditional design of this cookie. Did I mention this was a quick fix? It’s a whole lot of tasty for such little time spent preparing this.
Coconut Layer Cookies
1 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
1 cup butterscotch mini chips
1 cup semi sweet mini chips
2 cups shredded coconut
1 cup chopped walnuts
Spray 13-by-9-inch pan with cooking spray.
Combine graham cracker crumbs and butter and mix well.
Press the mixture into the bottom of the pan.
Pour the condensed milk over the pressed crackers.
Layer the rest of the ingredients over this base.
Press into the cracker and milk mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
Allow to cool and cut into squares.