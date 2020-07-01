Leon and Delcie Hodge are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 27, 1970.
They have two children, Linda (Terry) Davis and the late Leon Hodge Jr. Their grandchildren are Terry (Emily) Davis, Zachary Davis, Cory Davis, Bryson Davis and Britney Hodge Messer (Glen Messer). They have one great-granddaughter, Layla Marie Messer.
