Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

hodgeanniv.jpg

Leon and Delcie Hodge

Leon and Delcie Hodge are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 27, 1970.

They have two children, Linda (Terry) Davis and the late Leon Hodge Jr. Their grandchildren are Terry (Emily) Davis, Zachary Davis, Cory Davis, Bryson Davis and Britney Hodge Messer (Glen Messer). They have one great-granddaughter, Layla Marie Messer.

Submit your wedding, engagement or anniversary by going to www.WilliamsonDailyNews.com.

Click on Features, then Submit a Celebration Announcement.