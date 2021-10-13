HUNTINGTON – The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Mountain Health Areana in Huntington on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, as part of their newly reimagined Spread Game tour.
The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other, according to a team release Tuesday. The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show, the release said.
Harlem Globetrotters fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a preferred customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
To order tickets online at www.harlemglobetrotters.com.