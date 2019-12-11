The Cub Scout Pack 664 of Gilbert, W.Va., made first aid kits with Stacey Hatfield, a nursing instructor at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, and learned how to properly use everything inside it at their Dec. 4 meeting in the Gilbert PK-8 Cafeteria. For anyone interested in joining Scout Pack 664, they meet at 6 p.m. every Tuesday at Gilbert PK8 cafeteria, according to leader Alisha Toler.
Gilbert Cub Scouts learn about first aid kits
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.