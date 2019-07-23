LOGAN - The Aracoma Story, Inc. has added an extra performance for "Deadly Divide: The Hatfield & McCoy Story."
The show will now run for one more weekend this Thursday through Sunday and will wrap up with an extra performance on Monday, July 29. All shows start at 8:30 p.m. at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater located inside Chief Logan State Park.
Tickets are available online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4101204/, and can also be purchased in advance at Gatti’s Pizza at the Fountain Place Mall, Pic Pac at Man, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville and Chief Logan Conference Center.
Tickets go on sale at the gate each night beginning at 7 p.m.