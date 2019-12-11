The Dingess Action Committee (DAC) held their second Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the intersection of Twelvepole Creek Road and Moses Fork Road. DAC invited anyone to come and hang an ornament on the Christmas Tree and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies courtesy of the committee. The DAC welcomes anyone that has lost a loved one to stop and place an ornament on the tree in their memory. The Action Committee would like to extend thanks to anyone that has volunteered or sponsored an event to help the committee.