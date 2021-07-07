For my whole life BC — before COVID — we did the wildest thing. When someone had a birthday, candles were placed atop a cake of celebration. They were set on fire, and the birthday girl or boy blew them out spraying a thousand particles of spit all over the cake. We would then eat that spit-sprayed cake to the last bite.
And … it was a custom before those candles were blown out, to make a birthday wish! A wish for a present or something wonderful to happen. You couldn’t tell anyone what your wish was, or it wouldn’t come true.
Since America can’t blow out its birthday cake candles, in honor of that custom, I have some birthday wishes/prayers for you.
Oh, America, this year, I pray you turn back to God. He has been trying to get your attention. Amos 4:6-11 hits remarkably close to home:
“I gave you empty stomachs in every city… yet you have not returned to Me…
“I also withheld rain from you… yet you have not returned to Me…
“Many times I struck your gardens and vineyards… yet you have not returned to Me…
“I sent plagues among you… yet you have not returned to Me…”
“In chapter five, verse four, the LORD, Himself, said: “Seek Me and live.”
Oh, America, put God first. Exodus 20:3: “You shall have no other gods before Me.” When God engraved the first Commandment into STONE. With. His. Finger. It was not just to make a crafty sign to hang in the house. There’s a reason it is first. It’s the foundation on which we can build our lives. It is a good foundation on which we can rebuild a nation. Jesus encouraged in Mark 12:30, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.” If we make God number one, everything else will fall into place.
Oh, America, love others. Jesus went on in Mark 12, telling a crowd, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” We are mighty good at loving ourselves; our neighbors would be so surprised!
Oh, America, be kind. Be the Good Samaritan. Be the salt. Be the light.
Oh, America, do right. In Genesis 4:7, the LORD told Cain, “… if you do not do what is right, sin is crouching at your door.” Sin in our country has ceased its crouching and has broken down the door.
But … America is not past help or changing. If we seek the Lord, He will be found (Jeremiah 29:13). If God can raise the dead, and He DID, He can reboot a country in dire shape.
In 2 Chronicles 30, Hezekiah compelled the people of Israel and Judah to return to the LORD, submit to the LORD and to serve the LORD. “He will not turn His face from you if you return to Him,” (vs. 9). Words needed today.
As the years have passed, my birthday has become a day of reflection, a time for evaluating myself, my last year, where I’m heading, what I’m doing right and what I need to do better. This July 4th is a wonderful time for the people of America to do some inward thinking. We can evaluate where we are and resolve to walk steadfastly in the right direction. Seeking God and living.