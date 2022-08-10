Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The Israelites were in a bad spot. Water was on one side; Pharoah’s chariots were on the other. They were terrified and cried out to the LORD. Then in an emotional moment, the Israelites blamed Moses for their predicament. (Why do we always have to blame someone?) “What have you done to us by bringing us out of Egypt?” they complained. “It would have been better for us to serve the Egyptians than to die in the desert!” Exodus 14 gives all the details.

Pharoah had taken 600 of Egypt’s best chariots, along with the other chariots to chase them down. The odds were NOT in the Israelites’ favor. When the chips are down, the giants are big, the water is deep … that’s just when God does His best work.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you