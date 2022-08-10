The Israelites were in a bad spot. Water was on one side; Pharoah’s chariots were on the other. They were terrified and cried out to the LORD. Then in an emotional moment, the Israelites blamed Moses for their predicament. (Why do we always have to blame someone?) “What have you done to us by bringing us out of Egypt?” they complained. “It would have been better for us to serve the Egyptians than to die in the desert!” Exodus 14 gives all the details.
Pharoah had taken 600 of Egypt’s best chariots, along with the other chariots to chase them down. The odds were NOT in the Israelites’ favor. When the chips are down, the giants are big, the water is deep … that’s just when God does His best work.
He did the wildest thing that day. And that’s saying something. The Israelites had already seen the Nile turn to blood, frogs, gnats and flies invade a land, plus boils, darkness and locusts. They had miraculously been delivered from their bondage in Egypt. But up against the water, those wonders were forgotten.
There were lots of ways God might have saved the Israelites trapped against the Red Sea. He could have dropped a million life rafts straight out of the sky or airlifted every single one of them to the other side. What He did do still has us talking thousands of years later: He parted the sea. Instead of taking them over or around the water, He led them straight THROUGH it.
Here in Floyd County and the surrounding areas, God is doing that again: leading people through the water. Only a few days ago we were hammered by torrential rain. Water swept through communities like the death angel in Egypt. Quite unexpectedly it filled homes, sweeping many of them from their foundations. Cars and trucks were slung around like baby toys. My beloved and I have heard amazing survival stories and then some of horrific loss. So many have lost so much.
On that long ago day, the Israelites walked through the sea on dry ground. That is significant. Around here in the water’s wake, there is no dry ground — only mud.
Reading the story again this morning, it hit me that the Red Sea crossing happened at night. That would have made it even scarier. Walls of water on each side, a million people desperately running to safety. Some of the flooding here in eastern Kentucky came in the night.
Just before the water parted, Moses told the people: “Do not be afraid. Stand firm and see the deliverance the LORD will bring you…” Good words for today, tomorrow, the next day and the next day.
God made a promise in Isaiah 43:2 many Kentuckians in these parts are taking to heart: “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you.” Notice it doesn’t say “if”, but “when.”
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.