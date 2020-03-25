What are you wearing these days? Are you in a housecoat — “grounded” at home with or without kids? In dress clothes on modified duty? Or are you in a uniform or scrubs, working long shifts? No matter your age or shape, God’s Word lays out exactly what we need to wear to and through a coronavirus.
Before we get dressed to face a COVID-19 day, there are some things we need to take off or get rid of. Ephesians 4:30-32 pushes us to “get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger…”. Let’s be honest. Stress brings out the not-best in most of us. If we have pre-determined that we won’t be a party to bitterness, rage and anger through this ordeal, we will have an advantage when plans/days continue to change.
Colossians 3:12 gives insight on what we need to put ON to face this crisis: “As God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.” These will come in handy during the next few weeks! Picture yourself sliding your arms into a garment of compassion and kindness or being wrapped in a cloak of gentleness and patience. Followers of Christ will no doubt have many opportunities to minister to those in need. Caring and sharing will go a long way on uncertain days!
Instead of a hazmat suit, Ephesians 6 suggests something even better: “…put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground...” It tells of the belt of truth buckled around your waist, the breastplate of righteousness and shoes on your feet fitted and ready to share the gospel of peace. Many will be ready to hear this gospel during the COVID-19 scare! What if we spread the gospel faster than we spread GERMS?
For accessories, Colossians 3:13-15, “…bear with each other and forgive one another…as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love…” Cover everything with LOVE! (Probably a good thing if you’re trapped at home with your family!)
To complete the ensemble, grab your shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. (Your faith can actually GROW during this season!) And finally my two faves: the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God!
Throughout this crisis, let’s keep reading God’s Word, talking to Him, talking to our children and others about Him. We may not be able to meet AT the church, but we can reach out to others and BE the church.
The coronavirus is scary! Many things are unknown, but we will get through this! With God’s help, we will be dressed and ready to face each day!