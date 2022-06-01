Tuesday night, I went to sleep praying for the families in Uvalde, Texas. They had experienced their worst nightmare, losing their innocent little children in an unimaginable act of violence. My head hurt as I pondered their emotions.
I checked the news first thing Wednesday morning to get an update. It was more horrific than originally expected.
I had many questions. How can someone be so filled with … I don’t even have the word. Hate? Anger? Violence? And then I think of the other recent shootings in the U.S. and the war in Ukraine. So much death. How long can evil prevail?
I opened my Bible for some much-needed insight. Colossians 3:12-14 has been my obsession for days. Each morning, I’ve been reading it and writing it. It has been seeping into the page and into my heart. Wednesday morning, after checking news headlines, the next verse was my focus: “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts…” The very thing I needed: peace. Words written by the Apostle Paul from prison.
The verse stirred in my head, causing me to search another Scripture about the peace of God transcending all understanding. Found it. Philippians 4:6-7 (also written by Paul): “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” Transcends means “surpasses, exceeds, goes beyond.” We all need some transcending, surpassing, exceeding, going beyond peace!
While I cannot physically help or hug the families in Texas, New York or Ukraine, there are some things I can do right where I am:
I can pray. I can come boldly to the throne of God (Hebrews 4:16) asking for comfort and strength for the victims’ families, for justice to be served.
I can trust God. He is still the Creator of the Universe. He is still in charge.
I can say that I trust God out loud — for myself and for the devil to hear.
I can speak Bible verses — for my head and my heart to hear. (Colossians 4:16 tells us to let the word of Christ dwell in us.)
I can point the lost to Jesus. Life is incredibly short.
I can comfort others with God’s Word. It is alive and active every single day.
I can continue to trust God.