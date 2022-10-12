Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Life had been hard for Miss Slone before the flood. Before July 28, she had been going through chemo for cancer. Due to missing work for her treatments, she was let go at work.

At 3 a.m. on that fateful Thursday morning, she noticed that the floor was brown. Flood water was filling her living room. Alarmed, she grabbed her grandson — asleep on the couch beside her — and hurried out into the darkness to alert her sleeping neighbors. The murky water rose until it hit the yellow line on the road. Miss Slone’s was the only house on her street that was flooded.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you