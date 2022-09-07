At 5:30 a.m., it was still pitch dark. Ink black. Heading to Lick Creek for a Remote Area Medical dental clinic last Saturday morning, I told myself more than once that I was on the right road. But it was hard to tell.
Still miles from the clinic location, I came upon a temporary traffic light on the winding road. Orange barrels had been set up. The red light glared in the darkness warning me to stop. No one else was around. Looking at the clock, I pondered how long it would take.
A car pulled up behind me. I felt the pressure to move. Still the light glowed bright “Do Not Go” red.
I couldn’t see how far the construction went. It seemed like only a short straight stretch. But I waited. I expected the car on my bumper to blow the horn.
Lights appeared ahead in the distance. They grew brighter as they approached. It was a tractor trailer followed by a long line of cars and trucks. A long line.
After several dog-year minutes, the light turned green. It was finally my time. From my perspective at the red light, I could not see that the road was broken off because of recent flooding. The damage went on and on. If I skipped the light and headed down the unknown dark road, I would have hit oncoming traffic head on. I had to trust the timing of the lights and the minds behind them.
Proverbs 3:5 is a familiar verse many can say from memory, but it can be a tough one to live. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart,” when we can’t see the path before us. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart,” when the water is rising. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart,” when sickness comes. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart,” when college classes are so intense. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart,” when we are waiting longer than we like.
The second half of Proverbs 3:5 reminds us, “…do not rely on your own understanding.” And there you go. It’s impossible for us to figure everything out on our own, no matter how hard we try. We cannot see what is ahead. We do not know what awaits. But our Father in heaven DOES. He is holding today, and is already laser-focused on tomorrow. The best part is that He can be trusted with that responsibility.
Whether I am waiting in construction with foot ready to hit the gas or waiting for puzzle pieces of my life to fall into place, I can count on my heavenly Father to give me the green light at just the right time.
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.