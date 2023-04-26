Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

My beloved has been planning on going turkey hunting for months. Being totally ignorant about the whole thing, I hadn’t realized all that went into it. There’s lots of stuff to do to get ready. There are many things to acquire before setting out: camo pants, camo shirt, camo belt, camo hat, camo gloves, camo jacket, camo thing to cover a hunter’s face, a hunting rifle, and ammo. Ready for action, he waited for an opportunity.

Finally, at last, his chance came to put all that on and head to the hills.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

