If you know me well at all, you’ve probably noticed that I don’t wear dresses. I’m a jeans girl and don’t like to dress up at all. But…I was invited to do a devotion at a tea party at a church in Annville, Ky. They were having their first one since COVID.
I jumped at the chance. Even though I would have to wear a dress. Even though I would wear a hat. (I don’t wear hats, either.) This was just an important opportunity to encourage the ladies in that church and area. I didn’t want to miss it.
Becky, my sister from another mother and partner in jail ministry, went with me. It took two hours along winding roads to get there. While it was a gorgeous day and we enjoyed it thoroughly, we didn’t want to take the same road home. At night. In the dark.
When we arrived at the church, everything was lovely. Tables were set with fancy tablecloths, doilies, teapots and old books. (I love old books.) China cups and saucers were out for us to use. I picked a gold rimmed set with a rose pattern. The women of the church had made some yummy snacks for the event. Ladies roamed around all gussied up. Many wore hats, large and small; some wore gloves.
I had asked the Lord to give me the exact words to share for the event. He led me to the stories of Rachel and Ruth. One was a mess. One trusted God fully. Because it was a “tea” party, I wanted main points that started with the letter T. Here’s what He showed me:
1. Trust God. That He is real. That He is not a skinny God Who cannot work or cannot hear or does not see. Trust God and His timing.
2. Take time to read His Word. He has a plan for you. It’s a good plan. He wants to guide you, encourage you, comfort you and He can do that through the Bible. Just think, every morning you can get a text from your heavenly Father. Take time to read His Word.
3. Talk to Him often. Tell Him what you are thankful for. Tell Him your heartaches. Ask Him for direction, for help. Tell Him when life hurts or is hard. Jesus said, “Come to me…” and He meant it. He really wants to hear you. Talk to Him often.
4. Tell others about Him. What do we do when we read or hear something funny? What do we do when we find a great recipe? We SHARE IT! There is nothing in this universe that is better than the Good News of Christ. Yet, we are often hesitant to share. Don’t keep Jesus a secret! Tell others about Him.
After a wonderful-and delicious-time, Becky and I headed out. Trying to get our bearings and looking for a straighter return, I put “HOME” in the Maps app on my phone. It brought us out a whole other way. We had no idea where we were, but were trusting in the GPS. That’s how it is when we commit our hearts and lives to God. We walk in faith and it takes us a different route than expected!
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.