This Easter week, I’ve been thinking about Mary. When she and Joseph took Jesus to the temple to present Him to the Lord (Luke 2:22), was the stable delivery still fresh in their minds?
They had waited the necessary days for “purification of the mother.” Leviticus 12 spells out the requirements for a woman who had given birth. After 40 days (for a son), the mother was to bring to the priest a year-old lamb for a burnt offering and a young pigeon or a dove for a sin offering. Verse eight tells us if the mother could not afford a lamb, she was to bring two doves or two young pigeons for the burnt and sin offerings.
Luke 2:24 reveals that Mary and Joseph brought with them a pair of doves or young pigeons. While that could indicate they were of poor means, the lamb was already there: the Lamb of God.
Simeon saw them across the way and knew exactly Who they were holding. He’d been waiting for Him. Walking right up to Mary, he took Jesus in his arms.
Without hesitation Simeon praised God, knowing that this was the promised Messiah he had longed to see. “A light for revelation to the Gentiles and the glory of Your people Israel,” he declared in front of everyone.
Did Mary and Joseph smile that Simeon knew Who the Baby really was? It was conceivable that they wouldn’t have told many the full truth. Now, here was an old man — a stranger — who proclaimed many things about the Baby’s future.
Verse 33 says they marveled. That happy new parent moment passed after Simeon blessed them. He turned to Mary and went on, “This child is destined to cause the falling and rising of many in Israel and to be a sign that will be spoken against, so that the thoughts of many hearts will be revealed. And a sword will pierce your own soul, too.” Hard words to hear.
Suddenly, time passed too quickly. He was fully grown, setting out to accomplish His purpose of saving the world. Did Mary’s heart melt as she saw Him healing the lame, giving sight to the blind, raising the dead? Was this what Gabriel meant when he said her son would be great?
Too quickly again, time passed. Now she stood near the cross. Her soul was surely pierced that day. Did she remember Simeon’s words? This was what it had all been about. Jesus Himself had summed it up when He spoke to Nicodemus (John 3:16): “God so loved the world that He gave His One and Only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
God generously shared His Precious Son, Heaven’s treasure. Whoever truly trusts and believes in Him will not perish, or live without hope or go through life alone. They will not go to hell. But will have eternal life, have hope here on earth, have the love of a heavenly Father and then when they die, will be forever in heaven with God.
There was so much to wrap her mind around. Yet, it was for this reason Jesus had been born. Mary had given birth to Jesus. Jesus had given life to her. He was her son, and He was her Savior.