My beloved texted me while I was at work that he loved me and I had a surprise waiting at home. I smiled as I made the drive to Big Branch wondering what it would be.
When I walked in the door, he called out, “Close your eyes!” Taking my hand, he led me into the kitchen. “Now open them,” he announced. I was speechless. There on the counter was the china I had given away 19 and a half years ago.
In 2003, when my beloved was called to be the pastor of Fitzpatrick Baptist Church in Prestonsburg, we got lean-in material possessions. I was being practical. I was being wise. You really only need so much, I reasoned. Why pack it up and put it in an attic or storage shed?
After discussing it with my beloved, I gave away the china he had given me several years before. We had been poor back then, with no money for china; I don’t even know how he had afforded it. Yet, hanging on to fancy dishes seemed frivolous. We had only used it a few times. Probably wouldn’t need it in our new mission field. I smiled as I gave it away to friends. They collected china, after all.
Oh, how I grieved over those dishes. Periodically, I wondered where they were. I missed them. I counseled myself that it was only china and I was fine; I would still have a great life without them.
Time passed. I began to collect mismatched china plates from antique shops. They were all mixed up-kind of like me.
Until today. There sat the treasured china my other half had somehow purchased decades ago. He had received a message from our old friend. She, too, had moved and was going through boxes. When she found the dishes, she wondered if we wanted them back. He said, “Yes!”
I was overwhelmed. I hugged my beloved and couldn’t help crying a little. Gingerly, I touched the plates. My china had come back home to me and my heart was overwhelmed with joy.
In Luke 15, Jesus told a beautiful parable of the Prodigal Son. When he returned to his father, the father was also overwhelmed with joy.
The lost son hit rock bottom, had an “Aha!” moment, and realized he needed to return home.
His father was waiting and watching. When he saw his son still a long way off, he was filled with compassion for him. He ran to his son, threw his arms around him, and kissed him. Then the celebrating began. What a wonderful story!
Life is chaotic and often hard. The troubles of the world can squeeze in between us and our heavenly Father. We love Him, we really do, but we are just busy. We haven’t talked to Him or been to His house. We’ve been offended or feel guilty because we have been away so long… If that sounds like you, it’s time to return to your heavenly Father. This is your “Aha!” moment. Stop overthinking it. He loves you. He has been waiting for your return. You will be so glad you did!
I am still melty over my china. And in the future, wherever we go, we’re taking it with us.
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.