Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

My beloved texted me while I was at work that he loved me and I had a surprise waiting at home. I smiled as I made the drive to Big Branch wondering what it would be.

When I walked in the door, he called out, “Close your eyes!” Taking my hand, he led me into the kitchen. “Now open them,” he announced. I was speechless. There on the counter was the china I had given away 19 and a half years ago.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings