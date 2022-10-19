Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

This morning I still smelled like smoke. Even after a shower and washing my hair, I could taste it on my breath.

We had an outside fire last night and had some friends over to enjoy it with us. Marshmallows were roasted, s’mores eaten, and coffee sipped as we stared into the flames that danced and hypnotized.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

