Genesis 6:5-6 reveals the state of the world before the flood: “The LORD saw how great man’s wickedness on the earth had become … and His heart was filled with pain.”
A few verses later, we read of all those living in the whole world, there was one righteous man: Noah. He was blameless among the people, and he walked with God. He was the only one.
Noah walked like his great-grandpa Enoch. No doubt he’d heard the story of his sudden disappearance when God had taken him (Gen. 5:24).
It was not recorded that Noah’s grandfather, Methuselah, or father, Lamech, walked with God or had any thought toward Him.
Noah had brothers and sisters who were not known to walk with the Lord.
In Genesis 6:13 God said to Noah: “I am going to put an end to all people, for the earth is filled with violence because of them. I am surely going to destroy both them and the earth.” That included his outside family — brothers, sisters, cousins. It included his neighbors and townspeople. Second Peter 2:5 tells us Noah was a preacher of righteousness. But no one listened. They saw the ark. They knew Noah walked with God, but they did not heed. Sad story. Noah kept moving forward.
Over and over I read “Noah did everything just as God commanded.” Even when he had never seen a flood. Even when the task was overwhelming. Even when it was just him.
Noah had the courage and gumption to follow through with the gigantic and difficult task God had given him. When so many others did not follow God, it was vital that he press on. He had to listen and do exactly what God said, or the boat would sink and his immediate family would die.
The only-ness of Noah has weighed heavy on my heart for days. I don’t ever want to forget that Scripture involves real people with real emotions — flesh and blood men and women who faithfully followed God when it was not comfortable.
One Sunday night in 1997, during the invitation, my beloved and I went to the altar at First Baptist, Belfry, Kentucky. Together we prayed and surrendered to full-time ministry. At the altar, we submitted our lives, our futures to the Lord. Unsure where we would end up, we knew it was right. We walked to our pastor, Steve Rice, who excitedly prayed for us. At the end of the invitation Bro. Steve announced our decision to the congregation. He encouraged everyone to come around and celebrate with us. After prayer, a loud voice rang out from the back, “I want to be adopted!” It was our 11-year-old daughter. And so it began.
Following God in 2022 is wonderful and rewarding. We may also find that it is not always easy. Still, God is enough. Walking and working in the center of God’s will can change the world. Noah did. Thousands of years later, we are still learning from it.
If you are following God like Noah, you press on. Without confetti, without streamers, without cheerleaders, keep going. God sees you. When it’s hard, He knows. When you’re tired, He gets it. When your kids or family don’t embrace it. Keeping walking. Even if you’re the only one.