When we began studying Daniel last week in youth Sunday School, I thought, “This will be great for teenagers.” To be truthful, it’s good for kids who are six, 16, and 60+. There are many truths to unpack from this familiar book of the Bible no matter your age.

Countless young men being ripped from their homes and taken to a pagan land is a scary start to the true story. Upon their arrival, the captives’ names were changed. We learn specifics of four. No longer honoring the God of Israel, their new names now reflected the gods of Babylon. Daniel became Belteshazzar; Hananiah was changed to Shadrach; Mishael to Meshach; and Azariah to Abednego. They began studying the language and literature of Babylon. After three years, they would be ready for the king’s service.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

