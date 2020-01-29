At this time of the year, I get so excited. A new year is before me, a new start!
I’m seeking God’s will on what I need to do over the next 12 months, what I need to study, what I need to read and share, etc. My calendar is a clean slate, and I’m waiting for Him to fill it.
For years, I’ve expected “new” things: a new ministry, new direction or mission trip. (I really do want to change the world!) I pray for days and watch expectantly for God to lead or move — and He does!
But this year, I realized that God doesn’t always want me to do “new,” but perhaps something “old” with a new spirit. (You may already know that, but it was news to me.)
If I put my responsibilities under the microscope of the Holy Spirit, He will lead me to know how to improve or re-charge each one.
With our Wednesday Nite Kids that our team has been doing for years, what if along with teaching Bible stories to the youngsters, we made a point to encourage their harried moms, dads or grandparents? What if we committed to pray for them more than we ever have before?
For our Kidz Table (Bible crafts for kids who are visiting their family at the jail), what if we continue to do crafts, but also encouraged the adults who are also visiting family members?
If I don’t go halfway across the world on a mission trip, I can go across the road seeing my neighbors with new eyes. I can make it my mission to make sure they ALL know Jesus.
If I’m not writing a new book and trying to get it published, I can at least write a card of encouragement to someone who really needs it.
I can serve wherever I’m serving, but with fresh wind, fresh fire!
Now I’m looking at the new year with new eyes … fitting since it’s “2020.”
Today, my focus is Psalm 51:12. In the NIV, it is: “Restore to me the joy of my salvation…” But my favorite translation is in the Message Bible: “… put a fresh wind in my sails!”