Forgetting things is a pet peeve of mine. Oh, it’s not a big deal to me if YOU forget stuff. It’s when I forget stuff that it drives me bonkers.
To help me remember important things, I make lists, carry paper notes, set timers and/or alarms and make notes in my phone. Not typically all at once, but you get my drift.
Every year, we want to remember the Pilgrims. We teach the children at church about their bravery, endurance and faith in God. My heart is filled with admiration for each man, woman, boy and girl who boarded the Mayflower in 1620 for a 10-week trek across the world. My beloved and I, along with our children, moved to a new land in 2003, but it was only a county away. The thought of sailing across the ocean hundreds of years ago is hard to wrap my mind around.
There is another group of important people I want to make sure to remember and recognize during the month of November (and all other months): our veterans. While I admittedly cannot fathom the courage of the Pilgrims, I am blown away by the bravery of those who have served in the military.
For decades, I prayed for the armed forces sporadically or when someone mentioned them. I was never consistent. Then a couple of years ago, a kind-hearted young lady at our church brought little green plastic Army men to give out. She challenged us to put one in a visible place and let it spur us to pray for those in service. They need it!
I put my little soldier on my bathroom sink. It reminds me to pray for them often. When it gets knocked over, I pray for families of fallen soldiers and those who are wounded warriors. It’s what works for me.
For many years, I have watched my beloved greet veterans or those in uniform and thank them for their service. When I started copying that behavior, I was timid — almost whispering it. I didn’t want to embarrass them or look dumb. Oh mercy, I am so sorry that I took so much for granted. A veteran has left his/her family, friends and hometown to serve their country. Though they hope to return safely, there is no guarantee. They are in essence laying down their lives for the freedoms we enjoy.
Nowadays, I get choked up at the words of “America the Beautiful.” With tears, I stammered through the words last Sunday morning at church: “O beautiful for heroes proved, In liberating strife, Who more than self their country loved, And mercy more than life!” I saw a veteran yesterday, gladly thanked him for his service — in a non-whispering voice — and wanted to wash his feet. (I didn’t. But could’ve.)
Numbers 6:24-26 expresses my heart perfectly. To all veterans and you who are serving in the military: “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn His face toward you and give you peace.”
Thank you, veterans, for your service! Thank you for your great sacrifice! God bless you ALL!
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.