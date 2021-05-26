“I don’t want to be in the dark,” I’d insisted. “We won’t be,” my son promised.
We walked into the dark room. The guy handed us a flashlight. “You’re gonna need this,” he said with a grin. After a few instructions, he closed the door.
My son wanted to do a “breakout game.” I was against it, picturing a haunted house, me crying, begging to be released. “It’s not like that at all,” he claimed and smiled that smile. I caved. He made reservations at Countdown Games in Lexington, a place he knew well. We were scheduled for “Shock and Awe,” a game he hadn’t played but was sure would be awesome.
Knowing it wouldn’t be dark had made all the difference. I’d looked forward to the event all week. Now, here we stood in the dark. He reached for my hand, “Come on, Momma.” Suddenly I wasn’t afraid at all.
Using the flashlight to find our way around, we were to solve several clues in 60 minutes. As each clue was solved, lights would come on. By the end of the game, the whole room would/should be flooded in light.
The game area covered two floors. Puzzles were hidden all around the area. We repeatedly worked a two-story board full of holes. Working together, at first in the dark, we inched metal balls in a cradle up the board to the top. When successful, clues opened somewhere in the room. If a ball went into one of the holes in the middle of the board, we would not get the clue. My son called out as we lifted each ball with ropes on the sides of the board, “Let up a little,” or “Pull!” I listened to him. He had played these games before. I trusted him. We got each one exactly where it needed to be.
For one test, we used seven mirrors to project a laser from each corner, upstairs and back down. Again, I listened to my son. He’s wiser than me and had been here before.
After each victory, lights began to come on in the room. Working together, listening to my son, we did it! We solved all the clues and got out with eight minutes to spare! It was mostly him. I was Velma to his Shaggy, Robin to his Batman. If not for him, I would still be trying to spell words with my feet (another puzzle).
The game reminded me of my spiritual walk.
I listened to my son, because he knew what to do. I trusted my son, because he had been there before. When I was afraid, my son reached out for me. He guided me so I wouldn’t fall. I couldn’t have done it without my son. Working together, we finished the game.
If I listen to God’s Son, He always knows exactly what to do. I can trust God’s Son, because He has gone before me. When I am afraid, God’s Son is right there with me — every minute. God’s Son will guide me if I let Him. Working together with God’s Son, I can do anything.
We hadn’t expected to start off in the dark, but God used it to teach me something. Life is so much like “Shock and Awe.” It’s exciting, puzzling, confusing and fun!
