I’d never prayed for the Queen of England before, yet I found myself speaking to the Lord on her behalf.
Every night, when my head hits my pillow, I review the day. Earlier in the evening, we had learned that Prince Philip (husband of Queen Elizabeth II) had passed away. A seemingly stoic, quiet man, I knew little about him, except that his wife had lost her life partner. Not ever wanting to wear those shoes, I prayed for her — for comfort and strength — before I fell asleep.
News agencies scurried to compile tributes to Prince Philip. I’ve learned a considerable amount of information since his passing.
Elizabeth and Philip fell in love, married young, adjusted to life as a couple, then had two children.
Early in the marriage, the father of Elizabeth — the King of England — passed away thrusting her into the role of queen. Game. Changed.
Philip, who had been a military hero, made a life-changing decision. He surrendered his plans for his future, submitting completely to his wife’s destiny to serve as queen.
I hadn’t known any of this, living life a world away in the hills of eastern Kentucky. I saw Queen Elizabeth II periodically on television for special occasions in her family and country. She seemed intensely serious as she waved to everyone. Prince Philip was always in the background.
Over the past several days, I’ve seen more differences and a few similarities between the two of us:
- Elizabeth II has been clearly focused on her role, her obligations. Stepping into her father’s shoes at a young age, she has been the representative of the monarchy for decades. As a child of God, I am also to be focused … on Him, living a life representing Him and walking in His steps for as long as I live.
Elizabeth II received a crown when she became the queen. I will receive one in heaven.
- Elizabeth II chose well when she married Philip. Married for more than 70 years, they had figured out the equation for a good marriage in spite of royal restraints. I also, by the grace of God, chose well when I married my beloved 40 years ago.
- Elizabeth II seems to take the road of James 1:19, being quick to listen and slow to speak, post or tweet. I am TRYING to be quick to listen and slow to speak, hoping to be better at it by the time I am the queen’s age.
- I have power while Queen Elizabeth II does not. According to many sources, though the queen has immense influence, she holds no real power. I, on the other hand, as a follower of Christ, have the power of the Holy Spirit living in me 24/7.
- Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, surrendered his future for something bigger than himself: the reign of his wife as Queen of England. My husband also surrendered his future to something greater: the call of God into full-time ministry.
All things considered; I wouldn’t change lives for all the jewels of Buckingham Palace. My beloved is my Prince Charming, and he treats me like a queen.
Though we shall never meet, my heart hurts for a 94-year-old wife who has lost her soulmate. I will continue to pray for her.