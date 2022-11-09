Several years ago, I started having chest pains — not terrible, but consistent. It concerned me, but I kept it to myself.
Just before that, totally unsolicited, my pharmacist friend mentioned that heart disease is a leading cause of death in women over 50. Yay. I was over 50.
After a few weeks of chest pain, tingling began in my arm. Together, they were classic signs of a heart attack. I could no longer put it off; it was time to do something.
My beloved rushed me to the ER. After much testing and a night in the hospital, they found that it was not my heart at all. I had GERD, which is similar to acid reflux.
I wasn’t having a heart attack and was thankful! After digesting the news, I realized I’d had heartburn for over 30 years but never addressed it. Pepto Bismol became a staple in my life in 1981.
Now, every morning, I take a little pill (Nexium) that keeps me from experiencing all that burning discomfort. One small thing changed everything. It’s a habit for me. A good one. It enables me to eat many regular foods I had been missing.
I don’t ever skip taking my medicine either and have only missed twice in the years that have passed. When I did, the old pain quickly returned.
There is one other small thing that changed everything: reading my Bible every morning before the day begins. Years ago, I tried to read it after my family had gone to bed. Sitting in the recliner, all alone in the silence … I was asleep within minutes. Tired from the day, I snoozed as soon as I was still. I don’t remember anything I read back then.
To be truthful, growing up I only read my Bible so I could mark the box on the Sunday School envelope we filled out each week in class. If I went to bed without reading, I’d jump up, grab my Bible, open it to some random place and read a verse. I so wanted to mark that box!
God’s Word is good medicine I need on a daily basis. For me, it’s best taken first thing. In the quiet of the morning at the table with my Life Application Study Bible and a big mug of Dunkin Donuts coffee. I no longer read to mark a box, but to hear the precious voice of my Heavenly Father. He always has something to say.
Last year, I began writing down the Scriptures I read and make notes about how God speaks to me through them. (I use the HEAR acronym Robby Gallaty and Chris Swain mention in their book “Replicate.”) Sometimes I write many words, some days only a few. It has been such a big blessing. Another small thing that changed everything.
The takeaways ... If you suffer from the signs of a heart attack, get help immediately. Don’t put it off! If you have been diagnosed with GERD or acid reflux, take your medicine on a regular basis. (You’ll feel so much better.) Most importantly, if you haven’t already, start a daily regimen of God’s Word. While one small dose of Nexium each morning changes my day and life, reading the Bible in the a.m. makes an even bigger impact.
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.