The man was hours from going into eternity but didn’t realize it. Sure, he knew he was sick, terribly sick. He just didn’t know how many moments he had left. It wasn’t COVID; it was cancer.
At the age of 63, he’d lived a good life … but a life away from God. Knowing time was short, his sister had called her pastor. She loved her brother and prayed he would make peace with God before it was too late.
The pastor hurried to the hospital ICU.
“I’m Debbie’s pastor,” he told the patient when he walked in. After a bit of small talk, the pastor got down to business. He asked the dying man if he had made peace with his Creator. He hadn’t. The pastor asked if he would like to do that. The sick man nodded, then answered, “But I don’t know how.”
The pastor shared John 3:16 with him, telling how Jesus had died on the cross, plus verses in Romans. After more explanation, he asked the patient if he would like to invite Jesus into his heart. He did. After a short prayer, the sick man leaned his head back against the pillow, relieved. There was no way he could be baptized, but that was OK, the pastor said. Was there anyone he wanted to call and tell what he had done? His sister.
The next day … he went to heaven. He had been hours away from hell.
During the Sunday morning service, my beloved (the pastor) told this story. I had known when it happened and rejoiced again at the news of the man’s salvation. I tried not to sob out loud when he stated that many Christians had become more concerned about COVID than the lost. I was guilty!
The devil has been having a field day for the past many months. At the beginning of COVID, we sanitized everything and locked ourselves in our homes, fearful of the virus. We were isolated from church and anything church-like: no Sunday School, no Bible School, no fellowship dinners. The television and internet were our only sources of information. Though we had much more time, our Bibles were often not read more. Church online became the norm and easy.
After hearing of this dying man who did not know how to make peace with God, I was heartbroken. How could someone in this area, this state, this country not know how to do that? How many more are taking their last breath without ever hearing the good news? A recent study reported 91% of our county is unchurched. Heaven help us!
We discuss and vehemently disagree about taking the vaccine or not, wearing a mask or not. Family is pitted against family, neighbor against neighbor. Our real enemy, satan, has used the pandemic to keep us in turmoil about things that will pass away. We have been distracted from the commission Jesus gave in His last words to be His witnesses (Acts 1:8). Both horrified and deeply convicted, I went to the altar during the invitation. Many of us prayed there having been reminded of the urgency of sharing the gospel.
COVID is not the only threat. Hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, earthquakes, terrorism, cancer, apartment complexes falling have all taken lives recently. Were they ready to meet their Creator?
While my own time is uncertain, I want to make Him known all the days I have left. Jesus saved me! I need and want to point others to Him!