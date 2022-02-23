I LOVE how God puts puzzle pieces together. His timing is mind boggling. He orchestrates days, years, events in our lives for a purpose. We often can’t see exactly how He is working, but we can trust that He is.
In Acts 16, Paul, Silas, and friends had gone to pray. A slave girl who was possessed by an evil spirit, a miraculous healing, angry slave owners and a mob all contributed to Paul and Silas being stripped, beaten and thrown into prison. In the inner cell. With feet in stocks.
It’s a riveting true story you may have read a time or two. Most often, we focus on the strength and spirit of Paul and Silas. Praying and singing to God at midnight is remarkable. We can draw courage from their actions, remembering that God is with us and will sustain us in dark or hard times. Verse 25 tells us the other prisoners were listening. That’s a lesson that we are witnesses whether we realize it or not.
This week, I realized the brevity of Paul and Silas’ presence at the jail. They were only there for a short time — just hours. At midnight, when they were praying and singing, an earthquake shook the foundation of the prison and broke every chain. In a dramatic moment, the jailer awoke, was terrified inmates had escaped and nearly took his own life. Paul urgently called out that everyone was accounted for. Overwhelmed with gratitude, the jailer asked how he could be saved. Ultimately, he and his whole household believed and were baptized. It’s a favorite story. Every time I read it I find a new nugget.
I wonder about the prisoners who were left in the jail. They were there when Paul and Silas had been dragged in bruised and bleeding, then put in stocks. They were there when Paul and Silas began praying and singing at the darkest time of the night. They were there when the earthquake shook the foundation of the prison. Their chains had been broken, too. Yet, after Paul and Silas left, they remained. How were they affected by the presence of Paul and Silas? Did they also give their hearts to Jesus after the earthquake? Did they walk in the ways of Paul and Silas’ Jesus after their final release?
Paul and Silas would have never met the jailer had they not been arrested. If the angry slave owners hadn’t stirred up the mob, the jailer would have continued his work unfazed and lost. Yet, God orchestrated the paths of the missionaries to intersect with both physical and spiritual prisoners.
Romans 8:28 reminds us, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” The jailer being saved was “the good” that came out of the tough situation.
In one day, Paul and Silas impacted a slave girl, her slave owners, magistrates, a crowd, prisoners, the jailer, the whole jailer’s family and some officers. In one day! We never know how our words and actions can impact this lost world. Minutes and hours can make a mark on a life.
Today, this amazing story can impress on us to make our moments count!