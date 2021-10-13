I love fall! The colors of the trees, the smell in the air, cool temps and sweaters, pumpkins everywhere. It’s my favorite time of the year besides Christmas.
My friend Jennifer does not like fall. At. All. To be honest, at first, I thought she was joking. Upon further inquiry, I learned it was true.
“That’s the dumbest thing ever!” I wanted to shout, but trying to be a true, and kind, and godly friend, I kept my trap shut.
“Why don’t you like fall?” I finally squeaked out.
“Because I know what’s coming after,” she said matter-of-factly.
We’d been walking our usual two miles that morning. I had stopped in my tracks. “Are you for real?” I continued. She was. Jennifer hates winter. She hates that all the leaves fall off the trees — making a mess, she informed me — and then, everything is cold and gray.
She was serious. It was shocking news to me.
Still stunned, I blurted out, “How can you not enjoy something wonderful now because you’re worried about what comes later?” Before it was all the way out of my mouth, I realized I’ve done that and do that, too.
What about you?
While I love, adore and relish fall, there are other things I can use to fill in that blank. Worrying about tomorrow can rob me of joy today. Fear of the future will keep me from treasuring moments happening right now!
I realize more than ever that life is short and fragile. If I pre-worry about COVID, cancer, loss of my spouse or even Alzheimer’s, I won’t be able to enjoy the wonder I’m in right now — this very day.
Naturally, the Bible has light to shed on the subject. In the Old Testament, King Solomon penned Ecclesiastes 3: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot … a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance …” Many things are mentioned, but there’s never a good time to worry or fret over the future.
Solomon also reminded in Proverbs 27:1: “Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring.” We are not even promised tomorrow.
In the New Testament, Jesus spoke about borrowing trouble from tomorrow (or the next season), “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own,” (Matthew 6:34). So there, we don’t know how many days let alone seasons we have left. When we only focus on the future, we miss the gift of the present!Jennifer is not alone in her non-love of fall. I’ve been asking around. There are lots of others who feel the same.
I don’t love winter, either, to be perfectly honest. I’m already cold, and it’s only October. But until winter gets here, I’m going to soak up every fall day, wear sweaters, enjoy the beautifully colored trees, decorate a pumpkin and crunch as many leaves as I can!